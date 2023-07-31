The tenure of the research projects by the PhD scholars and scientists is soon to be capped to six years as instructed by the Union Health Ministry to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, as per PTI reports.



The directive that was issued by the Health Minister on July 12 states that the "project staff will not be allowed to continue or be hired to serve beyond six years of cumulative engagement in the institute".



It also stated that hiring or shifting of present staff to any fresh projects or any project that is ongoing, may be permitted with fresh applicants subject to the prescribed limit of six years of cumulative engagement and other prevailing conditions.



AIIMS has not yet implemented the order and demonstrations have been raging against the administration by the PhD scholars and scientists working on research projects at AIIMS for the past few days.



The faculty members of the institutions have also expressed their displeasure regarding the move. The Faculty Association of AIIMS and AIIMS Nurses Union extended their support towards the matter.



Following protests by scientists, the AIIMS administration on July 10 suspended its earlier order, via which, it was informed that the recruitment and selection process of research staff is on hold stating the guidelines for it were being reviewed.



But the ministry issued a fresh order on July 12 to the AIIMS administration requesting to limit the number of years one can be employed on projects at the premier institute.



Under the banner of the Society of Young Scientists (SYS), the scientists and PhD scholars at AIIMS have alleged that capping the number of projects will lead to the immediate termination of around 1,400 employees, including researchers and technical staff at various projects at AIIMS.