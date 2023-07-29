Telangana High Court's Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar has directed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Dharwad in Karnataka to grant admission to a 19-year-old Scheduled Tribe (ST) youngster, Eslavath Vamshi Kalyan, to the seat which was originally allotted to him, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the directions of the high court to the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), a body that manages and regulates the admission to tertiary institutes administered by the Government of India, it was stated that the youngster, Kalyan, was unable to upload the documents required within the deadline and hence, he was unable to pay the acceptance fee on time.

It was acknowledged by the judge that Kalyan hails from an underprivileged background and has had to tide through several challenges to secure an All India Rank (AIR) 1033 in the ST category, which earned him a seat in the Mechanical Engineering course at IIT Dharwad.

Due to technical issues which could not be predicted, Kalyan was unable to upload the required documents on time which lead to the cancellation of his seat. Kalyan had approached the Joint Seat Allocation Authority but was denied recourse because the admission process is bound by strict adherence to specified timelines.