The Telangana wing of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is going to organise a rally called Chalo Hyderabad at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on August 1. This is to protest against alleged loopholes in the education system and the injustice being done to students and unemployed youth.



According to the ABVP members, approximately one lakh students are expected to participate in the rally. On Friday, July 28, C Jhansi, State Secretary of ABVP, expressed concerns about the deplorable condition of government schools due to inadequate infrastructure and lack of facilities. The student body also criticised corporate entities, which, under the guise of prestigious brands, have turned into "mafias" by imposing exorbitant fees and placing undue pressure on students, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

ABVP emphasised that the absence of fee reimbursements and inadequate scholarships were creating numerous difficulties for students. "Social welfare hostels are also facing severe crises. The universities, which once played a crucial role in fuelling the Telangana movement, are now crippled due to insufficient funds and recruitment," Jhansi added.

The members even accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s family of enjoying various benefits while ignoring the struggles of the unemployed. "In the election manifesto, the party had mentioned that free education from KG to PG will be provided. Where is the free education? Rather, fellowships are not being reimbursed," said Shravan B Raj, an ABVP Central Working Committee member. He added that the state was also hesitating to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, as per TNIE.