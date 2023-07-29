One of India's best private skill universities, Centurion University, added another feather to its cap by inaugurating the School of Law at the Jatni campus.

MR Shah, former Judge, Supreme Court of India; Dinesh Maheshwari, former Judge, Supreme Court of India and Advocate Ashok Parija, Advocate General of Odisha inaugurated this school.

“We have been approved by the Bar Council of India for two undergraduate (UG) courses like BA LLB Integrated, BBA LLB Integrated course, LLM in Maritime Law, LLM in Commercial Law and PhD in Law. We have smart classrooms, hi-tech moot court hall and legal aid clinic. I am happy to share that, we will soon start with international exchange programmes for our students and faculty and we already have an MoU (Menorandum of Understanding) for academic exchange with National Law University, Odisha,” said Dr Pallab Das, Dean, School of Law, Centurion University.

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari expressed his elation by saying, "I am deeply honoured to be a part of this joyous occasion as Centurion University takes a giant stride towards nurturing legal education and excellence. The establishment of the School of Law reflects the university's commitment to empowering the next generation of legal professionals and imparting knowledge that will contribute to a just and fair society. I commend the vision and dedication of the university in creating this platform for aspiring law students to thrive and make a positive impact on the world.”

He went on to say, “I have great faith that this institution will continue to be a beacon of knowledge and transformation, and I extend my best wishes for the success of the School of Law. Let us together look forward to witnessing the promising journey of Centurion University's legal education."

Justice MR Shah said, "The legal profession holds a profound responsibility in upholding the principles of justice, equality, and fairness in society. I am delighted to see institutions like Centurion University taking proactive steps to nurture and shape the legal minds of tomorrow. The blend of traditional and applied learning, along with a focus on real-world impact, promises to equip young legal aspirants with the necessary skills and knowledge required to excel in this field.”

He shared, “ I am optimistic that the School of Law will become a hub for legal excellence, producing graduates who will not only be competent professionals but also advocates for positive societal change. My heartfelt congratulations to Centurion University for this endeavour, and I extend my best wishes to the faculty and the students embarking on this educational journey. May this institution continue to shine as a beacon of legal enlightenment and contribute significantly to the rule of law and justice in our nation."

Prof Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor, Centurion University; Prof Mukti Mishra, President, Centurion University, students and faculties were present at the event.