Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the 11th edition of SAI Model United Nations (SAIMUN) 2023 conference on Friday, July 28. There, he advised the students to acquire knowledge of diverse cultures and practices and make meaningful contributions to humanity.

The chief minister stated that the conference was a unique opportunity for students to understand the world around them. "The knowledge of diverse cultures and practices enhances our acceptability to diversity. It helps us to find a common approach to global peace, harmony and growth. I believe the experiences you receive here, will help you become global leaders and make meaningful contributions to humanity," he said, as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

During the occasion, Patnaik also inaugurated the state-of-the-art Bijoy Indoor Stadium, established in memory of the founder of the school, Late Bijoy Kumar Sahoo. SAI International Education Group Chairperson Silpi Sahoo stated that the stadium was a result of their collective effort and determination.

The chief minister went on to say that the school has received many national and international recognitions, both in academic and non-academic fields. He hoped that it would continue to scale new heights and help students realise their dreams, as per TNIE.