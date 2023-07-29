The admission process for undergraduate medical courses in India will soon be initiated by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Though the counselling is likely to begin only in the second half of July 2023, final dates are yet to be released by the MCC.

The admission process can be long and taxing for the students, with the counselling process itself lasting around four to six weeks. So, how can the medical aspirants utilise this time in a better and more constructive way?

Here are few tips from medical professors, experts and people from the medical field on what you can do during this time:

Research, be prepared: When it comes to choosing a college for yourself, you can never be too prepared. Experts suggest conducting thorough research on the basis of seat allotment in the previous years to get a general idea of where you stand before the counselling starts.

“After that, you will have an idea about what your best options are and which colleges you should plan on joining. Make sure to explore more about all colleges, their fees structures, their faculty, their doctors and what kind of specialisation they offer,” said Jayaprakash Gandhi, a career consultant and analyst.

Visit campuses if possible: Secondly, experts believe that the students should utilise their time by visiting campuses of at least a few medical colleges, if time and location allow them, to get a better idea of what they will be getting into.

“If it is possible, do visit and check what kind of hostel facilities the college offers, in case you are an outstation student. Check the faculty strength in the institute, how is the infrastructure of classes, labs and what kind of student involvement programmes like seminars and conferences do they offer. When you visit and see for yourself, you get a better idea of what the student life is going to be like in that place,” Dr Uma Sekar, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.

Speak to seniors: Another way to get a fair idea about the college you are aspiring for without having to visit the place is by reaching out to the students who are currently studying there or have been there.

“Until and unless the college is nearby, it is better to contact former students to know more about the facilities, quality of education and so on. The counselling process takes a long time and the students can easily utilise a portion of this time in conducting this research about the institute,” explained Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Zonal Coordinator, Indian Medical Association, Indian Medical Association Medical Students Network (IMA MSN)

Start ahead: Lastly, when you have a good idea about what college you want, you can start with basic topics in the MBBS curriculum to get a headstart into the course, experts suggest.

“Now, there is a uniform curriculum for MBBS across all the medical colleges in India. So in spite of what college you are going to get, you can start to get a general idea of medical education. The curriculum and papers that are prescribed by the NMC can be accessed online so if time permits, the students can always do this,” explained Dr Vishnu Gupta, Professor and Head of Department (Anatomy), Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Uttar Pradesh.