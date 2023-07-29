The Anti-Sexual Harassment Cell of St Mary's College, Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, organised a signature campaign and a protest highlighting the crimes against indigenous tribal women in Manipur for the past few months, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Principal Rev Sr Dr Jessie Fernando and Secretary Rev Sr Dr C Shibana headed the protest on the college campus on Beach Road. Addressing the event, Sister Ezhil Arasi, assistant professor and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) coordinator, said the incident has put the country in a bad light.

It may be recalled that since the viral video of two women being paraded naked on the street emerged from Manipur, after the state witnessed violent ethnic clashes, several educational institutions have raised concerns. In fact, students have even urged Droupadi Murmu to look into the situation in Manipur by addressing a letter to her.

Recently, the Manipur governor and chief secretary appealed to Odisha to help its students continue their education or take admissions without any hardships.

Students of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh conducted a rally while in Tamil Nadu, students from Aringar Anna Arts and Science College and Dr MGR Government Women's Arts College in Villupuram demanded justice for the victims of sexual violence in Manipur.