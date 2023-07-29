The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is scheduled to be held on July 30, Sunday. The admit cards for the registered candidates have been released on the National Board of Examination (NBE) website natboard.edu.in.

The exam will be conducted in two parts on the same day. While Part 1 will be conducted between 9 am and 11.30 am, part 2 is scheduled to be held between 2 pm and 4.30 pm. Both shifts will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

For the first part, candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre at 7 am and gates will close at 8.30 am. They will be allowed to login into their respective systems at 8.45 am, and they can read the instructions from 8.50 am to 9 am. Similarly, for Part 2, candidates will be allowed into the exam centre between 12 noon to 1.30 pm and they will be allowed to read the instructions from 1.50 pm.

Candidates are required to arrive at the Reporting Counter as per the time indicated on their admit cards. To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, staggered time slots have been assigned for candidates. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. Candidates are advised to carry all the required documents along with the admit card and ID proof.