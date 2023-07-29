Frustrated for not being able to fulfil his parents' expectations in studies, a Class XI student died by suicide in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police informed today, Saturday, July 29. The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Ankit Badola.

Madhu Vihar Police Station received a PCR call at 7.06 am, on Saturday morning regarding a suicide incident in the Chander Vihar area, which is under its limits. After the call, a police team immediately rushed to the spot where they found the boy hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to the window rod, according to a report by IANS.

A police official said that in the suicide note, which was found on Ankit, he expressed his profound disappointment over his inability to live up to his parents' expectations concerning his studies. Ankit's father is an architect, and he belonged to a family of four, comprising his parents and an elder sister who is a student at Delhi University (DU).

"Currently, investigations are underway as per Section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure)," added the official.

A similar case of suicide by a youth surfaced in Maharashtra, where a 24-year-old man died by suicide after cops booked him for a drink-and-drive case. He was preparing for competitive exams and according to the police, wanted the cops to go easy on him as otherwise, it would ruin his future.