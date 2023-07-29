The students pursuing their Bachelor's in Vocational Course (BVOC) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have once again gathered in protest at the BHU front gate. Their grievance centres around the alleged cancellation of their course, leaving them worried about their future prospects.

Ankit Roshan, a first-year BVOC student, claims, "A course that closes down in two years won't fetch us any job. We won't even get the benefits we fought for earlier this month." This sentiment is echoed by Aman Pandu, another first-year student, who sadly states, "The value of our course is lost."

This protest is not an isolated event; just last month, the students staged a seven-day sit-in protest to highlight various issues concerning their BVOC course. Their demands included changes to the course structure and strong objections to the Proctorial Board and University Administration. The protest came to a halt on July 12 after their concerns were addressed.

However, their relief was short-lived, as they now claim that their entire course has been cancelled. Ankit alleges that the proctor and university guards physically assaulted the protesting students during previous incidents. This alarming situation had already occurred on July 11, when university guards forcefully cleared the protest site, leading to injuries and hospitalisations.

Ankit had previously pointed out that vocational courses must have 60% practical with 40% theory. Yet, their course has been transformed into a purely theoretical one, eliminating internships and practical experiences altogether, they claim.

The students also raised concerns about the alleged lack of a dedicated placement cell for vocational course students, making it challenging for them to access practical education and workshops. Neither are these students slotted hostel rooms.



Adding to their frustration, BVOC students also reportedly pay the highest fees within the entire university.