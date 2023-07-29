Education of nearly 70 students at the border village of Karike in Kodagu is at stake following severe staff crunch. The school that has a majority of SC/ST students seems neglected even as the panchayat has urged the authorities concerned to resolve the issue, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Karike is a small village in Kodagu that borders Kerala state. The border village lacks proper facilities, including improved healthcare. The residents of this border village are mostly dependent on Panathur (major town in Kasargod district of Kerala) for their daily needs, including purchase of groceries, medicines and healthcare services.

However, the students of the border village speak Kannada and are being educated at the Karike government school. Nevertheless, the residents said that the students might be forced to study in schools in Kerala following staff crunch in the government school.

"The government high school in Karike is attended by 70 students, a majority of them from the SC/ST community. The school requires a total of six teachers. However, only four teachers were appointed. Three teachers have applied for transfer and have availed the same through counselling processes. It is learnt that the last teacher is also trying for a transfer," explained Balachandran Katoor, VP of the Karike GP.

The VP added that the education of the students is at stake due to the non-availability of teachers. Several students might even drop out from the school as the next nearest school is in Sullia which is 25 km away and Bhagamandala in Kodagu which is 30 km away. "While big plans are being released under the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, none of the benefits have reached our border village," he added.

When questioned, DDPI Rangadamaiah said the department will try to appoint guest teachers. "If not for guest teachers, we will send teachers from other government aided schools to the Karike school thrice in a week," Rangadamaiah added. However, when asked about the state of classes on the remaining three days, he said, "We will try and send different teachers if possible. We will make sure that the education of the students is not affected."