The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 web option entry process till July 30. Candidates who wish to make changes to their entries can now do so by visiting the official website oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

Candidates need to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to exercise the OAMDC 2023 web options entry. The OAMDC software will process all applications and generate the initial seat allotment list for each college, considering applicants' merit, preferences and also availability. APSCHE will release the OAMDC seat allotment list online soon after the entry option is closed.

The selected candidates will then have to report to the allotted colleges. To confirm their allotted seat, candidates must pay the required fee and freeze the seat. Candidates also have the option of withdrawing their admission from the allotted college. However, they must note that there is a specific time frame for each of these processes.

OAMDC is an online web portal for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in Arts, Science, Social Sciences, Commerce, Management, Computer Applications and Social Work offered by the colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. There are nearly 1,400 institutes, including government, state-aided and private, affiliated with prominent universities which accept admissions through OAMDC.