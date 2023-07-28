In a shocking incident, the headmaster of a government primary school in Visheshwarganj in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich has been suspended after he was allegedly found sleeping naked in front of students. Police informed that he was in a drunken state.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media, in which the headmaster, identified as Durga Prasad Jaiswal of Shivpur Bairagi Primary School, is seen indulging in the obscene act. He was suspended on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted by the Block Education Officer (BEO), as mentioned in a report by IANS.

Though the veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained by the police, several agitated parents claimed that this was not the first time Jaiswal had done something like this, as he often indulged in obscene acts in front of the students. He would also often take off his clothes in class and rest, the parents stressed. Other parents also claimed that because of such behaviour, girl students had stopped going to school.

As the matter came to light, an inquiry was ordered by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). "We got a complaint against Durga Prasad Jaiswal. He was suspended on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted by the block education officer. A departmental inquiry is being conducted. If necessary, an FIR will also be lodged against the headmaster," BSA Avyakt Ram Tiwari said.

A police official said that no arrests have been made in the incident as of now and any possibility of that will arise only after an FIR is lodged. He added an FIR, in turn, will be filed based on the conclusions of the departmental probe, as per IANS.