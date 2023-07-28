The Uttar Pradesh government is developing a new module named Digital Registers on its Prerna portal. This is to encourage primary school teachers to adopt a smart working style, an official press release said.

The module is created by the State Project Office of Samagra Shiksha. Based on it, teachers will receive training to digitally update their daily tasks related to the school in a smart manner. They will no longer have to fill out manual registers and all the work will be accomplished through their mobile phones, as per a report by ANI.

As of now, the government has directed 12 registers to be digitised. Later, online real-time updates would also be implemented. Pawan Kumar, Director of the State Educational Research and Training Council, issued a letter in this regard to the Deputy Director of Education and the principal of the District Education and Training Institute. The department will soon issue guidelines on the training of teachers on the basis of a time and motion study.

The registers will be preserved as archives at the school level before the effective implementation of digital registers. Once the digital registers become effective, the Block Education Officers, District Basic Education Officers, Chief Development Officers, District Magistrates, and state-level officials will carry out a review of them through the Prerna app. The details entered in the digital registers on the new Prerna portal module will be considered certified.

The registers that will be digitised include the attendance register, entry register, class-wise student attendance register, MDM (Mid-Day Meal) register, integrated free material distribution register, and a stock register. Additionally, registers for income and expenditure, issuing checks, conducting meetings, inspections, correspondence, and counting children, libraries, and sports will be digitized.

This move will enhance transparency and data manipulation will not be possible. the teachers can also utilise the time saved to provide quality education to the students, as per ANI.

Previously, Deepak Kumar, the former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, had issued directives for the digitisation of registers. It stated that teachers and principals will use the Digital Register App to upload all information from their mobile/smartphones. Block Education Officers (BEO), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Cluster Development Officers (CDO), District Magistrates (DM), and state-level officials will be able to view this information on the Prerna app.