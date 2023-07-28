"Either cancel all GOs (government orders) or give equal reservation," urges Telangana - Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) President, Dr Kaushik Kumar Pinjarala. The association met with the Health Minister of Telangana, Harish Rao, to seek a solution after the recent announcement of the reservation made by the Andhra Pradesh government.

As per a notification released by the Andhra Pradesh government on July 15, Telangana students will not be eligible for 15 per cent of unreserved category seats, which have been increased in Andhra Pradesh before June 2, 2014, and in new colleges established thereafter. Since the same hasn't been done in Telangana for Andhra Pradesh students, it could be a “significant disadvantage” for students here.

The state government here has stated that there will be no reservations for new colleges. But the matter of fact is that in older institutes like Osmania University, reservations still remain, the T-JUDA President had explained in a previous interview with EdexLive.

Giving more details about the meeting with the minister, Kaushik said, "The minister's response was positive. After our appeal, he directed the Health Secretary to find out if a similar GO could be issued by the Telangana government."

A statement issued by TJUDA said, "Sir immediately spoke to our Health Secretary Rizvi sir to see the possibilities of issuing a similar G.O (i.e removal of 15% quota for increased PG seats in existing colleges before june 2nd 2014 for AP students in Telangana)." Further, "With this around 200 Telangana PG seats would be alloted to only Telangana students if government takes a decision immediately, as state counseling process is about to start very soon," it added.

Head to our previous report for more details: https://www.edexlive. com/news/2023/jul/26/ telangana-junior-doctors- association-concerned-as-ap- removes-reservation-36643.html