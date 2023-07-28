The South Asian University (SAU) has recently introduced a General Declaration/Undertaking for newly admitted students, imposing restrictions on their participation in protests or agitations. Additionally, it requires students to declare that they do not suffer from any serious illness or psychological disorder. Students allege that this is yet another move by the administration to establish itself as an authoritarian entity, afraid of students uniting for their rights.

The fifth point of the declaration, which EdexLive has a copy of, states, “I hereby declare that I will neither join in any agitation/strike for the purpose of forcing the authorities of the university to resolve any problem, nor I will participate in any activity which has a tendency to disturb the peace and tranquillity of academic environment of the SAU campus and/or its Hostel premises.”

The move has stirred controversy owing to its undemocratic nature that curtails students' right to engage in democratic dialogues.

Not part of the previous admission cycle?

According to students, this undertaking was not part of the admission process last year and they claim that it is a reaction to the protests that occurred on campus. “These (undertaking clauses) have been included due to the students’ protests last year that demanded an increase in stipends and student representation on anti-sexual harassment committees. Things flared up with the administration retaliating to expel three students,” says Sandra Elizabeth, a former student of SAU, who witnessed the movement last year that took an extreme turn due to the administration’s reaction.

Four professors were suspended, three students were expelled and another student, Ammar Ahmad, was left paralysed after allegedly facing institutional harassment, rustication and subsequent mental distress.

Referring to the case of Ammar, Sandra alleges that the ninth point which requires the student to declare that they don’t suffer from psychiatric illness was probably influenced by Ammar’s case.

“Ammar Ahmad was a student at SAU who was rusticated for merely participating in the student protests. He was under psychiatric medications for his mental conditions. The rustication shocked and distressed him so much that he attempted to commit suicide. Students thronged into the administrative block demanding that the administration take responsibility for Ammar. His family has also filed an FIR for suicide abetment. I think it’s just a continuation of these events,” claims Sandra.

Other students of SAU also echo Sandra's point as they believe the “bizarre” nature of the ninth point on the declaration is probably an outcome of what happened with Ammar last year. “The university just wants to wash their hands of any responsibility and hence, this declaration. Moreover, everything on the declaration is so vague,” claims a current student who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The declaration's vague language regarding what constitutes "agitation/strike" or "psychological disorder" raises concerns, as Snigdha points out. But it also warns that admission may be cancelled at any stage if the provided information is incorrect.

New students in a fix

While the legal battle with the university continues, the new students find themselves in a fix with this declaration that they call "anxiety-inducing”. “The students were given this form after their hostel and academic fees were paid,” says another student, adding, “This was right before their hostel rooms were to be allotted which puts them in a difficult situation.”

Sandra Elizabeth alleges that this move by the administration is another intimidation tactic. “Earlier the administration had sent show cause notices to many students for reasons as minute as demanding WiFi access in the hostel. The administration strongly reiterates that it will not tolerate any challenge to its power and authority,” she alleges.



(EdexLive has reached out to SAU administration with a detailed questionnaire. The copy will be updated once we receive the responses)