A 28-year-old PhD scholar from the Central University of Rajasthan died by suicide, police informed on Thursday, July 27. She allegedly hanged herself in her room at the girls' hostel located in the Bandarsindri area of Ajmer district.



Phunsuk Dolma, a native of Ladakh, died by suicide by hanging late in the night on Wednesday, July 26, Bandarsindri SHO Virendra Singh said. "Preliminary investigations revealed that Dolma had been with the university for the past five years. Efforts are being made to ascertain the reason behind her suicide," he added, as per a report by PTI.



Her post-mortem was conducted by a medical board, Singh said. No suicide note was found by the police and her room has been sealed. The police have registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Following news of Dolma's suicide, students of the university held a protest to demand improvements in the varsity's medical facilities so that such incidents can be prevented. They also sought that the varsity take responsibility for medical negligence.

