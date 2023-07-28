Manipur governor and chief secretary appealed to Odisha to help its students continue their education or take admissions without any hardships. Owing to this, the Odisha government on Thursday, July 27, asked all universities, public and private, to provide details of Manipuri students enrolled in the institutions.



In a letter to the universities, the government sought a report about the number and details of Manipuri students on their campuses, issues being faced by them in the wake of the clashes in their homeland and remedial measures being taken by the universities to address these problems. The universities were also asked to help the Manipuri students in the best way possible, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

A letter to the governor

In a letter to Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on June 16, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey stated that due to clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 3, curfew has been clamped in many parts of the state and internet services suspended. "Many of our students pursuing their higher education in different colleges and universities in your state have been experiencing untold miseries to meet their day-to-day requirements coupled with expenditure pertaining to their study-related expenses," she wrote.

Saying that students' education should not be adversely affected due to these unforeseen circumstances, Uikey requested Lal to ensure that they do not face any hardships in their academic pursuits in Odisha. Similarly, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, in a letter to Aravind Agarwal, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, on June 1, explained that Manipuri students weren't able to submit their online application forms for admission to the higher educational institutes in Odisha due to internet ban in their state.

Since the internet ban is likely to continue for more days, Joshi requested Agarwal to issue advisories to the concerned authorities of the institutions to allow Manipuri students to submit application forms in hard copies through postal or courier services. He also requested for an extension of the last date of submission of application forms. "Needless to say, such a gesture would go a long way in helping students get admissions to prestigious educational establishments in your state," Joshi wrote, as per TNIE.