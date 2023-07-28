The gruesome sexual assault of women in Manipur in the midst of ethnic violence has touched the hearts of many, especially students. Across the country, students have taken out citizen's protests or addressed letters to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the same.

Students of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh organised a rally right in front of the administrative building of the university which concluded at the Phule Statue on the university premises on Thursday, July 27, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

After integrating the rally, Vice-Chancellor of SPMVV, Professor Depuru Bharathi, termed the sexual assault incidents in Manipur as inhumane and condemned them. She pointed out that although the nation is moving towards technological advancements, crimes against women are on the rise. She stated that it is our responsibility to protest against such incidents.

Social Sciences Dean Professor K Anuradha urged the state and Central governments to interfere and take action against the perpetrators of the violence. She also appealed to the government to restore law and order plus ensure peace and harmony in the state.

Students conducted a protest demonstration with candles. Registrar Professor Rajani, students and others were present.