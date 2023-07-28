The registration for admissions into postgraduate (PG) courses started along with the opening of the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) (PG) portal on Thursday, July 27 by Delhi University (DU). The CSAS allocation schedule has also been put out, an official shared, as stated in a report by PTI.

It is on September 1 that postgraduate classes will commence, admissions for which, will be conducted via CSAS (PG) 2023. It may be noted that for the first time ever, the university is utilising Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions into PG courses.

It was stated by the university via a notification that there would be three rounds and the announcement of more rounds will be done later.

On August 10 at 4.59 pm, the registration on the CSAS portal will conclude, the official shared.

On August 17, the first allocation list will be out and students will have till August 20 to accept the seat allotted to them. Online applications will be verified and approved by the college by August 21 and August 22 will be the last date to pay the fees online.

The second list will be out on August 25 and students will have time till August 28 for accepting the seats. This round will conclude by September 1.

On September 4, the third round of allocation will begin, in which, the admission of supernumerary seats would also be conducted. This round will conclude on September 9.

The university said it may announce "more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats", the notification said.