A retired senior official of the Arunachal Pradesh government has been arrested in connection with the illegal appointment of primary school teachers in the state. Retired deputy director of school education, Jomdo Lona (61), was arrested by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) from his residence at Aalo in West Siang district on Thursday, July 27.



"After detailed interrogation and technical analysis, Lona was arrested. He was allegedly involved in the appointment of 28 primary school teachers in the Longding district. This is the first arrest in the case," SIC (Vigilance) Superintendent of Police Anant Mittal said today, Friday, July 28, as per a report by PTI.

On Monday, July 24, the investigating agency conducted raids at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in connection with the case. "During the raid carried out concurrently at various residential and office premises, a few important documents, digital evidence and some seals were seized," Mittal said.

Last month, the state government terminated the services of the 28 primary teachers following the recommendations of a three-member Fact-Finding Committee constituted by Education Minister Taba Tedir. This was after a local student body alleged that the teachers were illegally appointed.

Based on the findings of the Committee, the SIC (Vigilance) police station registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988. Mittal added that the investigation into the case is on and more arrests will be made, as per PTI.