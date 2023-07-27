Khushbu Sundar held a meeting with the college management, the victim and the students involved, as a part of the inquiry

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar emphasised that a thorough probe is necessary into the alleged voyeurism incident at a paramedical college in Udupi, Karnataka, before jumping to conclusions or giving it a communal angle. She arrived at the college today, Thursday, July 27, and held a meeting with the college management, the victim and the students involved in the incident as part of her inquiry.

Sundar, who arrived in Udupi on Wednesday, July 26, met with Deputy Commissioner Vidyakumari and Udupi Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machhindra. Later, she informed that no concrete evidence has been found even after extensive efforts by the police, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

"The investigations are continuing and a comprehensive inquiry is needed. The NCW and the police have found no evidence yet. The police have sent the mobile phones of the three girls who allegedly shot the video for data retrieval," she said, adding that until concrete evidence is found, a charge sheet could not be filed.

Sundar further said that the NCW and the police were diligently doing their job and would conduct the investigation without acting as judges. "The NCW is committed to protecting women and does not work with any communal angle in mind. The commission's focus is on protecting women, irrespective of their community," she said and urged people to avoid giving the incident a communal colour.

The NCW member said that she is committed to fully understanding the case by engaging with the college administration, students and victims during her two-day stay in Udupi. During the visit to the paramedical college, she was accompanied by Akshay Machhindra and other officials from the commission. College Director Rashmi, Academic Co-ordinator Balakrishna, Principal Rajeep Mondal, District Legal Service Authority Advocate Mary Shrestha and others were also present, as per PTI.