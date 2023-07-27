Udupi BJP President Kuyilady Suresh Nayak has sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged voyeurism incident in a paramedical college of the district, which has recently been in the headlines. He further informed on Wednesday, July 26, that the BJP would hold a mega protest in Udupi on Friday, July 28, in which, various organisations are expected to participate, demanding a detailed probe into the episode.

''We also suspect international conspiracy behind this incident. The SIT should conduct a detailed investigation,'' Nayak said. Taking a poke at the ruling Congress in Karnataka, he added, "It is unfortunate that no Congress leaders have spoken about it. Those who spoke in favour of the Hijab row are now silent," as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

Nayak further said that there was information about five students being involved in the incident, comprising three girls and two boys. He also said that all college students were expected to participate in the mega protest to be organised in front of the Martyrs' Memorial in the district's Ajjarakad. Stating that students should be alert against such conspiracies, he demanded justice and protection for the victims.

Meanwhile, the women's wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has spoken to the students. "It is suspected that this is not a one-off case in that college, but such incidents were happening for the past seven to eight months and we are surprised that the accused girl students own expensive phones to engage in such acts of voyeurism," Nayak said, as per TNIE.

The BJP leader also alleged that the police department in Udupi was initially pressurised by the state government to bury the episode. "Instead of taking action against the accused trio of girls, the police tried to silence the victims. Police should investigate now if the videos have been circulated. The entire episode has blemished the reputation of Udupi as an educational hub. If the state government does not take this case seriously, we will demand the union government to form an SIT and probe the case,'' he added.