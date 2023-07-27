The instability that was brought upon the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) after the onset of the pandemic continued after the students were ensnared by a war crisis. But FMGs express that pursuing medicine in India has become an unending obstacle course and the path chosen is proving to be difficult as their suffering sees no end.

EdexLive spoke to students and associations in order to get a detailed view of the situation

Discriminated against Indian medical graduates?

The FMGs have raised qualms against the treatment meted out to them by the Indian medical fraternity. A sense of alienation is commonly felt by all as they say, “We are being treated as if we are not the citizens of this country.” In comparison with the Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs), the FMGs claim they are not being validated the way they should be.

On the condition of anonymity, a spokesperson from the All India FMG Association claims that the IMGs and the FMGs were both affected by the pandemic and were thwarted into an unavoidable situation where they had to pursue online classes for a short period of time but they say that the two-year mandatory internship was implemented only for the FMGs.

Not only that, they further state that FMGs are not paid by the state medical councils during their internship even though it was announced by the National Medical Commission (NMC) that they are to be justifiably paid for their service. They add that the IMGs are paid according to the stipulated amount they are bound to receive, but the FMGs aren't.

The war

Deepak Kumar, a second-year student is pursuing his MD from Ternopil University, Ukraine, a country embroiled in a war. “We have been pleading with the government to make it easier for us to pursue our course without any barriers or hurdles, but the government has not done this for us, it did not even grant us the relaxation that we needed to pursue our course in other countries.”

Deepak who comes under the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) 2021 mandate states that students taking admission after November 18, 2021 cannot apply for a transfer at a different university in such a scenario. Deepak claims that the government was prompt in its response to the National Exit Test (NExT) exam but the students from Ukraine who come under the FMGL’21 mandate, have been pleading to the government but to no avail.

“Our semester is about to begin in September and we have to deposit the fees for it. We are apprehensive whether the NMC will give recognition to our degree later, as it will be an online course and most of the module cannot be taught virtually, it will be a deficient form of learning,” says Kumar on the validity of his degree. He further adds that a hefty amount of Rs 11-12 lakh has already been spent on his education and starting anything anew would not only be a loss of resources but a loss of time as well.

A degree of nine years

An MD from the Kursk State Medical University, Russia, on the condition of anonymity, shares his plight on how difficult it has been for him even after passing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on his first attempt. He says there are a lot of procedures involved in procuring an internship and called it “a hectic process.”

“We (FMGs) have to procure our provisional eligibility certificate after clearing the exam, I had to wait for two months to get it, and now, the process is delayed further since there were no vacancies for internships as per the Medical Directorate of the State of Tamil Nadu,” says the 2022 FMG graduate, on the condition of anonymity. He further adds that the process which takes around six years for an IMG, takes nine years for him.

The spokesperson from All India FMG Association states that even after the completion of the internship, the permanent registration of these doctors is put on hold for six months or so. They also claim that a few FMGs who had applied for permanent registration before or even a few months after NMC’s two-year internship was mandated, were not granted permits as they were asked to do another year of internship.

The unending struggle of the FMGs is on the rise not only because of a global crisis but also due to domestic turmoil where there is not enough infrastructure in the country to grant them the practical experience they need to accrue before pursuing a medical career in India.

Mohammed Sageer, Joint Secretary of the All India Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA) says that the government should pay heed to the needs of these students as they too are citizens of the country, even if they have completed their education abroad. He adds that many graduates even after pursuing the degree for six years in a foreign country had to switch careers, either because they couldn’t qualify FMGE, or could not procure an internship seat on time.