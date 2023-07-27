Several parts of Telangana are on the verge of a flood-like situation due to the incessant rains the state has been receiving for several days. In this regard, the government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions until July 28. Many areas are inundated, residents are suffering and transport has also taken a hit.

Osmania University (OU) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) have cancelled their exams scheduled for July 28.

The official statement from OU, "As per the instructions from the Government and due to incessant rains & inclement weather conditions Colleges & Offices under the jurisdiction of Osmania University will be closed for one day i.e., on July 28, 2023. All the Examinations scheduled on 28-07-2023 (Friday) are also postponed. Dates of the rescheduled exams will be announced shortly," it read.

Giving details about JNTUH, Shahazan Khan, a former Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) student who founded the JNTUH Updates (@examupdt) Twitter page, informed: "I have contacted JNTUH and informed that no exam is scheduled for July 28 and 29." Further, when asked about the rescheduling of the exams, he added, "There is no information as of now, perhaps the university will announce it on Monday."

Students speak up

A student pursuing their BPharmacy third-year, who wished to stay anonymous, said, "Currently, I am writing my third-year second-semester exams and my exam centre is very far from the hostel I live in. It's been very difficult for me to reach on time due to rains and I have been late for my exams."

"Although JNTUH has postponed the exams, the rescheduled dates of the postponed exams have not been announced. Students like me who are staying in hostels away from home can plan accordingly and go back home if rescheduled exam dates are announced," the anonymous student from Karimnagar stressed.

Another student, Saini Sai Nithin, from Ibrahimpatnam, a suburb of Ranga Reddy district in Hyderabad, questions, "Why are they all taking it so easy about the rescheduled dates?". Adding more to this, he said, "For instance, even today, there was no clarity about our exams."

"The students of CSE (Computer Science Engineering) and ECE (Electronics & Communication Engineering) groups have many exams and postponing exams without rescheduled dates adds to students' stress," he highlights.

Staying at hostels for an uncertain amount of time is expensive

Sai Charan Kokkula, pursuing his BTech third-year in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) at Siddipet's Indur Institution of Engineering and Technology, said, "Our exam centre has changed to Vaageswari College of Engineering. We have to travel around 60 kilometres to write exams."

"To avoid travelling, we choose to stay in private hostels that charge Rs 200 per day. Already, we have several holidays and now exams are postponed," Charan shares.

Further explaining the current situation of staying at home, he said, "At present, we have returned to our homes. We don't know when the exams are going to be conducted or when we will find out about it."

Minor accidents

A student pursuing ECE course, Salmon Kodidala, suggests that JNTUH promote the students or postpone the exams. Sharing an incident he encountered, he said, "We saw a minor accident with a student while returning after a supplementary exam. The student claimed their bike's back wheel slipped when it was raining. So, our request to JNTUH is to consider students' concerns and grant the best solution."

Rathod Vinod, a BPharmacy third-year student, had an exam scheduled on July 26. He shared with EdexLive that his hall ticket was completely soaked as he was drenched in the rain while travelling to the exam centre. Although the exam was cancelled, the information reached the student a little late, he claims.

B Ganesh from Warangal City, who is pursuing his BTech fourth year, shared "We have exams on July 31 (High Voltage Engineering subject) and August 1 (POE - Entrepreneurship). If the rescheduled dates clash with these exams, it is a concern."