On the morning of July 26, Wednesday, a Class XI student of a private school lost his life in an accident in the Melbhuvanagiri town of Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. While riding his father's bike through Raghavendra Street, the teenager slipped and died on the spot as a tipper lorry collided with the bike.

As per the Bhuvanagiri police, the victim has been identified as S Santhosh. The police sent the deceased's body to the government hospital in Chidambaram for an autopsy. Meanwhile, the lorry driver fled from the scene, abandoning the vehicle. A case was filed and a probe is underway to apprehend the lorry driver, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The previous evening, on Tuesday, July 25, a four-year-old girl had also met with an accident in the state's Kallakurichi district. R Sanjana from Kanangadu near Kachirapalayam, a kindergarten student at a private school, died after she was run over by a school van.

Sanjana was returning home along with her elder sister R Sathya, who is 10 years old, in the school van. After dropping off the duo at their stop, the van driver moved the vehicle. Sanjana ran in front of the van and before the driver could bring the vehicle to a halt, it ran over the kid. She died on the spot and Kachirapalayam police sent her body to the government hospital in Kallakurichi for an autopsy, as per TNIE.