More than 100 students studying at the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Sankagiri blocked a road in the area, located in Tamil Nadu's Salem district on Wednesday, July 26. The students were demanding government bus services to their school.

More than 500 students are studying in the higher secondary school, a majority of them are from the nearby villages of Konganapuram, Vaikundam, Thalaiyur, Vellayampalayam, Kalipatti Pirivu and Irugalur. The students alleged that there is no proper bus facility, due to which, they are facing difficulty in commuting to and from the school, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The blockade was staged in the morning on the Vaikundam - Vadugapatti road, near the Papanayakkanur bus stand. Traffic was affected severely due to the protest.

One of the protesters said, "Two years ago, there was a government bus service through our villages to go to school in the morning and evening. But that bus has not run for two years. The bus should run again in the morning and evening hours."

Officials, including Sankagiri DSP Raja, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Manager (Tiruchengode) Sathasivam, rushed to the spot and held talks with the students. They assured that buses would be run to help students reach the school. The students then abandoned the protest, as per TNIE.