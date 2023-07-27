A student lost her life on Wednesday, July 26, after being hit by a speeding motorcycle near her college in Muvattupuzha in Kerala's Ernakulam district. The accident took place around 4.45 pm in front of Nirmala College.

The victim has been identified as Namitha, the daughter of Raghu, president of the Valakom village. Namitha was a third-year BCom student. She and her friend Anushree were crossing the road in front of their college, which was seemingly deserted. However, when they were in the middle of the road, a motorcycle approached them at high speed suddenly and collided with them, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The impact of the collision led to Namitha being dragged for a certain distance before the motorcycle came to a halt. Anushree, on the other hand, fell to the side of the road. Both students were rushed to a nearby hospital at once, but Namitha succumbed to her injuries. Her body will be handed over to relatives today, Thursday, July 27, after a post-mortem has been conducted. Anushree and the motorcycle rider are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

The police have registered a case against the motorcycle rider for his involvement in the accident. Local residents, students and traders have expressed their concern, stating that speeding bikes frequently pass by the educational institution and no effective measures have been taken to prevent such reckless riding, as per TNIE.