Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, July 26, inaugurated several units, including an emergency department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rae Bareli. During an interaction session with students there, he shared key information on the newly introduced National Exit Test (NExT).

The health minister mentioned that students would get their MBBS degrees from their respective colleges, but in order to be eligible for a PG seat, and to obtain a registration for practice, students have to clear NExT.

"Just like a law graduate gets his degree from his university, but has to appear for an exam to practice in a court, you will get your MBBS degree from your university, but to get yourself registered for practice, you have to appear for NExT. NExT has two uses — you can get admission to a PG course and can get registration for practice," he is seen saying in a video of the event at Rae Bareli.

"This exam won't be tougher than NEET. Its merit system of 50 per cent will not harass students. Students who could pass NEET can pass NExT," he adds. Dr Mandadiya further says that he doesn't want to conduct separate practicals for NExT. "The university practicals would be considered," he tells.

With these clarifications, the health minister asked students not to be confused about the new exam, adding that he has instructed the National Medical Commission (NMC) that he would be in charge of conducting it.