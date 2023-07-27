In a novel move to uphold unity in diversity in the country, 2,500 students of St John's School in Anchal, Kerala, have collectively penned a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her urgent intervention to restore peace in strife-ridden Manipur.

The letter was also signed by Mary Pothan, the school Principal. "Unity in diversity, which is the basic feature of Indian democracy, should be protected at any cost. The culture of acceptance and inclusivity should be preserved," the students said in the letter.

Many students have come forward from various educational institutions across India, urging the government to restore peace.

About 500 students from Aringar Anna Arts and Science College and Dr MGR Government Women's Arts College in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu demanded justice for the victims of sexual violence in Manipur and protested for the same.

In Andhra Pradesh, statewide protests were held at the offices of the Collectors on July 25 by the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF).

On July 21, student groups like the All India Students Association (AISA), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) conducted a citizen's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. They demanded the resignation of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Manipur, Biren Singh.