Students, soft skills can help you at school later on, in life too. Here's how | (Pic: EdexLive)

In today's rapidly changing world, employers are looking for candidates with more than just technical skills. They are also on the lookout for employees who have strong soft skills, such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving.

Soft skills are the interpersonal and intrapersonal skills that allow us to interact effectively with others and to manage ourselves effectively too. They are often overlooked in the curriculum, but they are just as important as technical skills at the workplace.

There are many reasons why soft skills need to be an important part of education.

First, they help students develop their social and emotional intelligence. This is important for their overall well-being and for their ability to succeed in school and in life.

Second, soft skills help students be more successful in the classroom. They can help students participate more effectively in class discussions, to collaborate on projects and to resolve conflicts.

Third, soft skills help students be more successful at the workplace. Employers are increasingly looking for candidates with strong soft skills, as these skills are essential for success in today's workplace.

The importance of soft skills in the curriculum is clear. These skills are essential for students' success at school, at the workplace and in life. By taking up soft skills development, students can give themselves a competitive edge in the future.

Here are a few specific soft skills that are important for students:

Communication: This includes the ability to express oneself clearly and effectively, both verbally and in writing

Teamwork: This includes the ability to work effectively with others towards a common goal

Problem-solving: This includes the ability to identify and solve problems in a creative and efficient way

Critical thinking: This includes the ability to analyse information and draw sound conclusions

Leadership: This includes the ability to motivate and inspire others, and to take charge in a group setting

Resilience: This includes the ability to bounce back from setbacks and to persevere in the face of challenges

Emotional intelligence: This includes the ability to understand and manage one's own emotions, as well as the emotions of others

These are just a few of the many soft skills that are important for students to develop. By developing these skills, students can give themselves a competitive edge in the future and set themselves up for success at school, at the workplace and in life.