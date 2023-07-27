In a historic move, the Kerala government has decided to grant reservations for transgender students pursuing BSc Nursing courses in the state. It is yet another initiative of the government aimed at uplifting the marginalised community.

“Reservations have been granted to transgenders in the field of Nursing. One seat would be reserved for transgenders in the BSc Nursing course and one seat in the General Nursing course,” Health Minister Veena George said in a statement, according to a report by ANI.



This is the first time that reservation has been introduced for transgender people in the field of Nursing. "This government is doing great work for the upliftment of the transgender community. In continuation of this, the representation of the transgender community will be ensured in the health sector as well", added George.

However, on July 26, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that transgenders could avail of the benefits of reservation only under the existing categories (SC, ST, OBC, ESW), and no separate quota would be assigned to them. The top court was hearing a plea against the Centre for not complying with its 2014 order, directing that reservation should be introduced for the third gender. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on August 18, according to a report by LiveLaw.in.