A red alert has been issued for today, July 27, Thursday, in Mumbai by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and hence, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges. This declaration was made on Wednesday, July 26, as stated in a report by PTI.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of the BMC, Iqbal Singh Chahal, in a statement, said, "In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority."

From 8 pm on July 26 to the afternoon of July 27, IMD Mumbai issued "extremely heavy rainfall" warning (red alert) for Mumbai as well as surrounding areas.

"The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Chahal urged.

On Wednesday, July 26, heavy and incessant rains poured down on the metropolis. Between 8 am to 4 pm, the city received 61.19 mm rainfall; eastern suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and western suburbs recorded 40.68 mm.

It may also be noted that in the morning hours, the intensity of rains was more in the suburbs while in the afternoon, heavy showers lashed the island city.