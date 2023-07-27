In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a BTech student was stabbed to death, informed the police on Thursday, July 27. This incident took place on Wednesday, July 26, in Vijay Nagar area, as stated in a report by PTI.

In connection with the stabbing, four people have been held. This includes a 19-year-old women student as well.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Anand said, "BTech student Prabhas alias Monu was stabbed to death in the early hours of Wednesday when he was going to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in a car along with his four friends."

Tanya, Chhotu, Shobhit and Hrithik have been recognised as the accused, he informed.

"Tanya (19) is originally from Khargone. She is in the first year of BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) course in Indore and is also working in a private company," the DCP said. While the three other men have a criminal record, he added.

Prabhas and his friends were travelling in a car when it was intercepted by Tanya and the three accused, who were on a scooter. The intention was to fatally attack two others in the car, identified as Titu and Rachit, the official informed.

"While Titu and Rachit survived the knife attack, Prabhas, who was sitting on the back seat of the car, died due to a severe stab wound near his heart," the DCP said.

Tanya was friends with Titu and Rachit but had a disagreement due to an unknown reason, the police official shared and added that they were attacked due to this reason.