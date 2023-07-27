While addressing the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, on Wednesday, July 26, President Droupadi Murmu emphasises that medicine is not just a career but a vow to serve mankind. She also urged students to focus o research.

"Doctors should be competent and have compassion for people. One cannot become a good doctor until one is sincere towards service and commitment to society. Healthcare is important for any society. With advancements in medical science, we have been able to save precious lives," Murmu said, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The president added that developing new medicines was as important as prescribing existing ones. Research would give a new identity to Indian medical scientists in the world, she stated further.

Speaking about SCB Medical College, Murmu mentioned that it has transformed into one of the leading institutions of the country from having started as a small pilgrim hospital, where people from not only Odisha but also from other eastern states visit for treatment. "The alumni of SCB are excelling in their respective fields and providing healthcare services not only in India but also in different parts of the world, bringing laurels to the country," the president said.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari and SCB MCH Dean and Principal Dr Prasanjeet Mohanty also spoke at the event, as per TNIE.