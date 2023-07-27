The Assam government has constituted a "high-level" enquiry committee to look into the charges of financial and other irregularities at the state-run Bodoland University (BU). Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Chancellor of the Kokrajhar-based varsity, has set up the panel.

Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Biswaranjan Samal is the Chairman of the panel, while the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Professor Dr SK Deb and Tezpur University Finance Officer Dr BB Mishra were appointed as its members. "The committee will look into all the reported irregularities (of Bodoland University) and submit its report in one month," read an official press release, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Bodoland University has been embroiled in controversy for a long time. Its Vice-Chancellor Prof Laishram Ladu Singh, who managed to secure an anticipatory bail in the matter, has not been attending office for the past few days, university officials said. Led by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), several organisations have been protesting against the irregularities, allegedly committed by Prof Singh.

ABSU President Dipen Boro said that despite being accused of corruption by the Chief Minister's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing earlier, Singh continues to hold his post with the varsity, located in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). "He must be removed from the present position of VC of BU and be suspended immediately. It is unwise that a person accused of criminal charges is holding such a prestigious position. So, to prevent further corrupt practices by Prof Singh, urgent action is desired," Boro said.

On July 20, ABSU and Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) staged a demonstration in front of the university demanding immediate suspension of the VC. Later, ABSU locked the office chamber of Singh. The students' union had also threatened that if the government did not remove him within a week, it would launch vigorous movements in support of their demand, as per PTI.