YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, today, July 27, released Rs 46 crore for 357 eligible students from financially weak backgrounds so that they can pursue their higher education abroad. This has been done under the scheme, Jagananna Videsi Vidyadevena, stated a report in PTI.

Those eligible students who hail from SC, ST, BC and minority communities will be getting financial support of Rs 1.25 crore while students hailing from other communities will get up to Rs 1 crore, which will help all these students fund their foreign education.

"Jagananna Videshi Vidyadevena is a blessing for students who bag seats in good colleges (foreign) but are not in a position to pay the fees," said Reddy.

By availing of this scheme, eligible students will be able to pursue their higher education abroad from universities recognised by QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education Rankings in the stream of their choice. There are over 320 colleges abroad that the students can seek admission to.

"If we cannot support our students who bagged seats in these colleges, then how will our students emerge as leaders," observed Reddy.

The CM called Jagananna Videsi Vidyadeevena revolutionary and stated how it will boost the fame of Andhra Pradesh as there is no other state that is supporting students in this manner.