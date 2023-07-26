An FIR has been filed against three girl students from a paramedical college in Udupi over allegations that they had secretly recorded a video of their fellow students in the washroom of the college recently, stated sources from the police, as reported by PTI.

It is in Malpe police station, Udupi, that the FIR has been filed. The three students, Shabhnaz, Alfiya and Aleema, have been named in the FIR.

Even the administration of the college has been named. The FIR itself has been filed under sections 509, 204, 175, 34 and 66 (e) of the IT Act, the police sources said. Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences is the college involved.

A statement from the police said that two separate suo motu cases have been filed regarding the recording of the video.

The administration has been charged with failure to produce details and evidence pertaining to the incident that could mar the reputation of the students in the video.

Allegedly, on the One India Kannada YouTube channel, a morphed version of the video was already uploaded. An individual, Kalu Singh Chawhan, shared the same on Twitter.

The police statement added that a case for causing communal enmity and spoiling social harmony has also been filed.

Once the accusations started coming in, the three students were suspended from the college.

In political circles

The BJP announced a state-wide protest against the incident on Thursday, July 27, demanding that the three Muslim girl students be arrested for recording Hindu girls.