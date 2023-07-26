In a gruesome accident, two college students who were on a bike were mowed down by a truck in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu on July 25, Tuesday morning, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The students were identified as Dasaradan (20) and Santhosh (20) and both hailed from Walajabad, they were pursuing their education at a private college in Mannivakkam in Kancheepuram district and they used to travel together to their college on a bike, informed the police.

"On Tuesday at around 7 am, when they were on the Walajabad - Vandalur road near Aathanoor junction, a tipper lorry hit their bike from behind. In the impact, the duo were thrown away and the truck ran over them," said a senior police officer.

A case has been registered by the Tambaram traffic investigation police and the bodies have been sent to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for postmortem.

It may be recalled that just last week, on July 19, two first-year undergraduate students from Government Arts College in Manur in Tirunelveli died in a road accident when they collided head-on with a van coming from the opposite side and they died on the spot, stated a report in Times of India.