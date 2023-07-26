A video of college students dancing on top of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus has gone viral and as a repercussion, the four students who initiated the plan have been asked to assist traffic police for seven days, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

This happened on a bus that was plying between Ennore and Vallalar Nagar in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, July 22. When the MTC bus stopped at Old Washermenpet, ten students from Sri Thyagaraja College climbed the roof of the bus, played loud music and danced to it, which disrupted the flow of traffic as well, informed the police.

Once the video started going viral on social media, A Pavan Kumar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermenpet, directed an investigation and it was found that four college students had instigated the incident hence, they were detained.

"Considering their future, the DCP ordered the students to assist the traffic police in monitoring the vehicle movement near Basin Bridge junction for the next seven days. They will be assisting for a few hours in the morning and evening," said a police officer.

The viral video was creating a lot of buzz on social media which brought it to the attention of many.