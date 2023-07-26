In the run-up to the cricket world cup, physical health and physical education have returned to the forefront. The efforts have been so much that even the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has developed a comprehensive Physical Education (PE) curriculum for schools, plus private organisations and NGOs are working to promote the benefits of PE in schools.

Physical benefits of PE

Regular physical activity can help in improving cardiovascular health, help with weight management and reduce the risk of chronic ailments such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. PE can also help improve a child's muscular strength, endurance, flexibility and coordination.

Mental benefits of PE

PE in schools can also positively impact students' mental health. Exercise has been proved to reduce stress and anxiety, improve the mood, and increase focus and concentration. PE can also provide a sense of accomplishment and boost self-esteem, particularly for students who may not excel in traditional academic subjects.

Importance of PE in India

India is facing a growing problem with obesity and other chronic diseases. PE can help to address this problem by providing students with the opportunity to be physically active on a regular basis. PE can also help to improve students' academic performance, which is essential for their future success.

A few ways to improve physical education in schools in India are:

- Increase the amount of time dedicated to PE each day

- Provide more opportunities for students to participate in a variety of physical activities

- Hire qualified PE teachers who are passionate about physical education

- Make PE more fun and engaging for students

- Promote the benefits of PE to parents and the community