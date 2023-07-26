Owing to Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) delaying the release of final year UG and PG results, many students have lost the chance to pursue further education this year. Several universities, including Alagappa, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, MKU, and autonomous colleges have already completed their admission process for this academic year, stated a report in The New Indian Express.



Speaking to The New Indian Express, S Meenakshi, a final-year student from an MKU-affiliated college said she had arrears for a fifth-semester financial management paper. "I managed to write that exam along with my sixth-semester UG final exams. However, the results are still not out, and so I couldn't apply for a PG course this year. The same is the case with all students who had arrears from previous semesters," she added.



S Karthik, who has now joined for MBA at Alagappa University, said he secured provisional admission based on his I to VI semester results. "My admission will only get confirmed after I submit my consolidated mark sheet, TC, and provisional certificate. Not just us, people who landed jobs through campus placement are also facing trouble joining duty as they have not been able to submit their final results. It has been over two months since the MKU exams got over. But, the authorities are delaying the paper evaluation process," he added.



Responding to the issue, MKU Controller of Examinations (i/c), T Dharmaraj, said the evaluation of answer scripts was carried out through a digital process. "So, the students will receive their results and consolidated mark sheets in the first week of August," he said.