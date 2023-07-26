Education Minister of Telangana, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, on Tuesday, July 25, declared that the schools in Telangana will remain closed on July 26 and 27 considering the rain alert given by the meteorological department.

"In view of the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the State, 26.07.2023 and 27.07.2023 are declared as holidays for all Schools (Govt., Aided and Private) in the State", read the order.

The decision has been taken as per the orders of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, she informed.

An order was passed on Tuesday night directing all the government, private and aided schools to consider Wednesday and Thursday as holidays.

Immediately after, Osmania University also declared that colleges and offices under their jurisdiction will be closed for two days. This is the second time in a month that the government had to declare holidays for educational institutions due to incessant rains.

In one of the massive rainfall in recent years, Southwest monsoon which is in full form over the State has dumped catastrophic rains leading to floods and inundation in rural Telangana. With regard to Hyderabad's forecast, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in the city.