Manarkeni, a mobile application with video lessons in Tamil and Hindi has been released by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. As of now, videos on Class XII first-term syllabus are up on the app. Soon, 27,000 topics will be explained from the syllabi of Class VI-XII and will be uploaded on the app.

TNSED Student is the app and students can download it from Google Playstore.

"Videos will be continuously uploaded on the application and we have planned to prepare more than 8,000 videos. At present, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), which designed the application, has prepared over 1,000 videos. We are hoping to complete the videos by the end of this academic year," said sources in the school education department, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The app can also be used as an auxiliary support by teachers. All concepts have been explained in detail with attractive visuals. At the end of the video, there are questions which can help assess how much the student has understood. Students can download them for free.

The app was launched at Tambaram Corporation Higher Secondary School at Selaiyur by Ibrahim Thiaw, Undersecretary General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), in the presence of school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.