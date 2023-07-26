A 23-year-old engineering student has been arrested by Sulur police in the Coimbatore district, Tamil Nadu, in connection with the suicide of a college girl, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The 23-year-old engineering student, who hails from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, has been pursuing his education at a private dental college in Sulur in Coimbatore district while the deceased girl student was residing in the college hostel.

Parents demanded investigation

On July 21, Friday, the girl student died by suicide in her hostel room. The parents of the girl student demanded an investigation as they alleged that she might have been abetted to die by suicide. It is based on their complaint that the Sulur police initiated the investigation and arrested the boyfriend of the girl student on Tuesday, July 26. He was arrested on the charges of abetment of her suicide.

As per the information shared by the police, the suspect was from Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district and was pursuing his BE in Civil Engineering. Since their school days, the 23-year-old was in a relationship with the girl student and after switching cities to Coimbatore, their relationship continued and they used to stay in touch via the phone.

Due to a dispute in the last few days, the girl student took the extreme step after a phone call with the boy student.

The investigation revealed that he had allegedly abetted her to die by suicide, said police.