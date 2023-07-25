The results for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) were released today, on Tuesday, July 25, by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per reports, the Phase 1 examination was conducted between June 13 to 17 while Phase 2 was conducted from June 19 to 22 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

NTA released the provisional answer key for UGC-NET on July 5.

This year, over 6.39 lakh candidates registered themselves for the UGC-NET examination. The exam was conducted in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country.

Students who appeared for the UGC-NET examination can check their scorecards by following these few simple steps:

1) Log in to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the ‘result’ link on homepage

3) Enter necessary information like application number and date of birth

4) Your result will be displayed. Save a copy for future reference



“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Score Card, he/she can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in For more updates or latest news keep visiting the official website of NTA https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in," said the official notification by NTA.