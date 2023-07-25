As many as 22 children were going from Kesamudaram to Beriwada village in Warangal district of Telangana and the school bus overturned on Monday, July 24. Miraculously, they escaped, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The accident happened on a Kesamudaram bypass road, alert villagers called the authorities pronto and the police promptly reached the spot. The accident also led to a traffic jam but the police handled it.

Parents rushed to the spot once they found out about the incident. As per the children, the accident happened because the driver was on his phone and he lost control of the steering. The locals did their bit and pulled the children out of the trap and alerted the police station.

It was informed by Kesamudaram Sub-Inspector (SI) K Thirupati that all school students escaped, did not suffer from any injuries and were handed over to their parents safely.

The police personnel also went on to explain that the negligence of O Srikanth, the driver of the bus, led to the accident which happened while the children were getting back from school. It was the children who complained that the driver was speaking on his cell phone while driving. The bus driver is currently absconding, a case has been registered and investigation is underway.