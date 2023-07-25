Pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree can be a dream for many students in India. However, the cost of education can pose significant financial challenges.

Fortunately, there are several scholarships available to support talented and deserving students on their journey to becoming doctors. These scholarships provide financial assistance and enable students to focus on their studies without the burden of exorbitant tuition fees.

Here are some notable scholarships for undergraduate MBBS programmes in India:

Nationwide Education and Scholarship Test (NEST):

- Offered by The Students’ Unity Foundation of India

- Available for first to fourth-year students enrolled in an MBBS/BAMS/BHMS or BDS degree

- Covers tuition fees up to a maximum of Rs 50,000

Vahani Scholarship:

- Offered by The Vahani Group

- Open to Class XII students with exceptional potential who have overcome exceedingly challenging circumstances

- Covers the entire course fee of the undergraduate program

HDFC Educational Crisis Scholarship:

- Offered by HDFC Bank

- Eligible for applicants whose family has faced an unfortunate event/crisis in the previous two years

- Scholarship amount ranges between Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000

International Medical Scholarship Eligibility Test (IM-SET):

- Conducted by the American University of Barbados (AUB)

- Open to Class XII students studying in private/government/government- aided schools

- School median or board can be from any Indian territory

Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti Scholarship (JBNSTS), West Bengal:

- Offered by Jagadis Bose National Science Talent Search (JBNSTS), Kolkata

- Only girl students are eligible

- Applicants must have passed Class XII or equivalent exams and be pursuing an undergraduate program like medical/engineering/BSc (Honours) (first year) from a West Bengal-registered institution

- Provides Rs 4,000 per month and other benefits

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Scholarship:

- Offered by Central and State Government Organisations

- Eligible for meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections

- Provides financial assistance for tuition fees, accommodation, and books

Maulana Azad National Scholarship:

- Offered by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India

- Open to students from minority communities pursuing MBBS

- Provides financial assistance to cover tuition fees and other educational expenses

INSPIRE Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE):

- Offered by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India

- Candidates must be top-performing students in Class XII Board exams pursuing basic and natural science courses

- Provides scholarship amount and mentorship support

Foundation for Excellence Scholarship:

- Offered by Foundation for Excellence

- Open to meritorious students from economically weaker sections

- Provides financial assistance for tuition fees and living expenses

National Scholarship for Persons with Disability:

- Offered by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Government of India

- Open to students with disabilities pursuing professional courses like MBBS

- Offers up to Rs 30,000 per annum

ONGC Scholarship:

- Offered by Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC)

- Open to meritorious students from economically weaker sections pursuing professional courses like MBBS

- Provides up to Rs 48,000 per annum

Lila Poonawalla Foundation Scholarship:

- Offered by Lila Poonawalla Foundation

- Open to women students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various streams, including MBBS

- Provides up to Rs 1,00,000 per annum

AIIMS Fellowship:

- Offered by All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

- Open to students admitted to MBBS programs at AIIMS

- Includes stipend and other benefits

Bihar Government Scholarship for OBC/EBC/SC/ST:

- Offered by the State Government of Bihar

- Open to OBC/EBC/SC/ST category students pursuing MBBS

- Provides up to Rs 50,000 per annum