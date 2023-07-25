More than 5000 teaching posts and 15,390 non-teaching posts are lying vacant in the 45 central universities across the country, the Education Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 24.

The Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar informed, in a written reply, that 5,825 teaching posts were lying vacant as on April 1, 2023. He said that the "occurring of vacancies" and filling them off is a "continuous process," The New Indian Express reported.

"The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students' strength," the minister added.

The Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) continuously monitor it with the central universities. However, the duty of filling up the posts lies on the central universities, which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament, he added.

The minister said that they have given a directive to the UGC and central universities to fill these vacancies in a mission mode. As on date, more than 4,000 teaching posts and 1,500 non-teaching posts have been filled under the ongoing mission mode recruitment drive.

Recruitments in CUs

Moreover, in a separate response, the ministry added that they have appointed, on a permanent basis, over 13,000 faculty members in central universities, against the sanctioned strength of over 17,000.

Out of a total 13,098 teaching positions, 1,341 positions of professors were filled as on April 1. While 1,146 of these positions were from the general category, 86 were from Scheduled Caste (SC), 22 were from Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 60 were from Other Backward Classes (OBC).

As many as 2.817 associate professors positions were filled, which included 231 from the SC category, 69 from ST, and 187 from the OBC category, TNIE added.

Moreover, over 8000 assistant professors were appointed in the central universities. Of the total 8940 assistant professor positions, 5284 posts were filled from the general category, 1,094 from SC, 534 from ST, and 1654 from OBC.

The ministry also said that a total of 117 positions were filled with ad-hoc faculty. It included 90 in the general category, 10 from SC, three from ST and 14 from OBC. The ministry, however, said they have no proposal on making these ad-hoc teachers permanent.