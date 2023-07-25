A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, who has been missing since July 17, was found dead today, July 25, the police informed.

Karthik, 21, who hailed from Thanda in Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district in Telangana, was a second-year BTech student at IIT Hyderabad.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, Karthik wrote an email to the IIT management asking them to allow him to stay in the hostel and study, as he had a backlog of two subjects, for which, the management agreed, even though the IIT students had holidays.

After this, on July 17 and 18, when Karthik's parents called him, he told them that he was studying in the hostel. However, upon finding his phone switched off on July 19, the parents were worried and went to IIT to enquire on the same day.

Umla Nayak, the student's father, filed a complaint with the Sangareddy rural police, added TNIE.

Upon investigation, it was confirmed through the CCTV footage that IIT student Karthik had boarded the Vizag train at Lingampally railway station on the night of July 17. The police also tracked his mobile phone on July 19, to find that he was at the Vizag beach.

Sangareddy Chief Inspector Sudhir Kumar said that when the police went to Vizag Beach and checked the footage, they found that Karthik had gone to the beach for around two and a half hours on the morning of July 19.

The reason behind the death has not been identified yet. Further investigation is underway.